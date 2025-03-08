Brokers Offer Predictions for Pet Valu Q1 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PET. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$23.32 and a one year high of C$32.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

