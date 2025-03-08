Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Earnings Estimates for GH Research

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GH Research in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

GH Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.94. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GH Research by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 663,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GH Research by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

