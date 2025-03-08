Cantor Fitzgerald Has Negative View of CLDX FY2025 Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.
Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,318.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 137,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,852,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
