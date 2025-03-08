Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Earnings Estimates for Annexon

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Annexon in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

ANNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 116.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,294 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,377,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 483.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 767,869 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 615,645 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

