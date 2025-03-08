Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Immunovant FY2025 Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Immunovant from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Immunovant stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08).

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,780.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,387.69. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $56,786.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,692.64. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,620,000 after buying an additional 1,652,536 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

