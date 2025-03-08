Cantor Fitzgerald Reduces Earnings Estimates for Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($6.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.05). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 67.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Biohaven by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

