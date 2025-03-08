Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.37.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $75,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,989.60. This trade represents a 56.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,760. This trade represents a 79.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

