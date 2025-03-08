Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ACRS FY2025 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 152,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.