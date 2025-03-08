CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.02. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in CarParts.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CarParts.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

