Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.