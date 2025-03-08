Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.17). 29,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 71,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.27) to GBX 475 ($6.14) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.78.

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

