Chardan Capital Raises Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $7.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday.

Ocugen Stock Down 3.2 %

Ocugen stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ocugen had a negative net margin of 532.51% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ocugen by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

