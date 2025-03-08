Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

