Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $20.51. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 28,951 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 338,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.