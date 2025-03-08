Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.35. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

