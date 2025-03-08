Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
