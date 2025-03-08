CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.2953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.
The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.
