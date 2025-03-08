CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Get CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF alerts:

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.2953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF ( NASDAQ:CCNR Free Report ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,094,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,791 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 54.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 3.96% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF worth $280,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.