Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Docebo FY2025 Earnings

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

DCBO opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $939.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 201,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

