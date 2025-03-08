CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

Shares of PMTS opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $316.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.36. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.