CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.55.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 68.4% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

