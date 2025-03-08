CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

