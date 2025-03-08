CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $415.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

