CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.07 and a 200-day moving average of $338.55. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

