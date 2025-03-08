CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $425.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $355.75 and last traded at $364.24. Approximately 1,648,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,733,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.44.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average of $338.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

