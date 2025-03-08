CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.