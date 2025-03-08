Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.3 %

CW stock opened at $314.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $236.31 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.51 and its 200 day moving average is $344.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

