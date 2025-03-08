CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,846.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,286,710 shares of company stock worth $23,333,545. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

