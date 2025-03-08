DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

