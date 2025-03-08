Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $963,351.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675 over the last 90 days. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.