Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.