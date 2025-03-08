EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EQT by 59.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in EQT by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,866 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in EQT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

