Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AutoZone Q3 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $36.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $149.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $174.48 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,229.56. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 592.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.