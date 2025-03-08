Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Stock Price

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INGM. William Blair assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INGM stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $17,432,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.