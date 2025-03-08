EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

NASDAQ EVGO opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.37.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,760. The trade was a 79.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745 over the last 90 days. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in EVgo by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 31.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

