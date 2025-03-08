F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

