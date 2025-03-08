Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Stock Price Down 33.1% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $21.59. 1,814,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,221,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Ethereum Fund by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,597,000 after buying an additional 9,243,019 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,784,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,441,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,828,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $19,773,000.

The Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF (FETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH) using an ether price feed, less trust expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether.

