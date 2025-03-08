Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.59 and last traded at $77.77. 4,245,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

