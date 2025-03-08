First United Bank & Trust Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $381.00 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

