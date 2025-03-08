Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 5.5 %

IMO stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.25. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

