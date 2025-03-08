Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 713 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $77.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

