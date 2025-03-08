Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

