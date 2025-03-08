Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $222.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

