Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 77,445.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,780,000 after buying an additional 24,782,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSEC stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

