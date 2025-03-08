Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

