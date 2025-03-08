Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,919,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,796,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $118.69 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

