Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $83.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

