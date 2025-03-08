Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after acquiring an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

