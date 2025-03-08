Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,395 shares of company stock worth $7,121,896. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

