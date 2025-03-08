Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $330.11 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

