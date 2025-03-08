Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Billion Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,040 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,908,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $625.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $656.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.