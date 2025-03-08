Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.